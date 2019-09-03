Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu cancels India visit ahead of domestic elections

Updated : September 03, 2019 02:50 PM IST

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, scheduled to visit India a week ahead of the Israeli election due to be held on September 17, has cancelled his trip, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.
The visit will now take place after the conclusion of the election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first sitting Indian PM to visit Israel during his trip to the country in July last year.
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu cancels India visit ahead of domestic elections
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

Core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

Core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV