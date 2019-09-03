Politics
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu cancels India visit ahead of domestic elections
Updated : September 03, 2019 02:50 PM IST
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, scheduled to visit India a week ahead of the Israeli election due to be held on September 17, has cancelled his trip, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.
The visit will now take place after the conclusion of the election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first sitting Indian PM to visit Israel during his trip to the country in July last year.
