Islamic State claims bombing at Kabul wedding that killed 63
Updated : August 18, 2019 04:35 PM IST
Kabul residents were outraged as there appears to be no end to violence even as the United States and the Taliban say they are nearing a deal to end their 18-year conflict, America's longest war.
The Taliban condemned the attack as "forbidden and unjustifiable" and denied any involvement. Both the Taliban and IS have carried large-scale attacks in the Afghan capital in the past.
On Aug. 7, a Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces detonated his explosives on the same road,Â killing 14 people and wounding 145Â â€” most of them women, children and other civilians.
