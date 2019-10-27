ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead, Donald Trump confirms

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after a US military operation in Syria.

Trump announced: "Last night the US brought the wold's most wanted terrorist to justice...US forces killed the head of ISIS Abu bakar al-Baghdadi."

He went on to describe the events that lead to al-Baghdadi's death as well as his own access to the scenes of the ISIS' leader's final moments.

"US forces accomplished the mission in grand style....I got to watch most of it...we did not lose a single personnel," Trump said.

He added: "We trapped [al-Baghdadi] at the end of the tunnel...he exploded his bomb vest when we had surrounded him."

Al-Baghdadi presided over ISIS and became arguably the world's most wanted man.

The announcement comes as Trump has been on the receiving end of bipartisan criticism in Washington following the recent pullback of US troops from northeastern Syria. Critics fear that the move will allow the militant group to regain strength after it had lost vast stretches of territory it had once controlled.