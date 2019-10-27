#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 25
Asian shares track modest global gains, sterling lower
Oil slips after US inventory build, but possible OPEC cuts support market
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Politics
Politics

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead, Donald Trump confirms

Updated : October 27, 2019 07:11 PM IST

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after a US military operation in Syria.
Trump announced: "Last night the US brought the wold's most wanted terrorist to justice...US forces killed the head of ISIS Abu bakar al-Baghdadi."
Al-Baghdadi presided over ISIS and became arguably the world's most wanted man.
ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead, Donald Trump confirms
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sunil Singhania of Abbakkus Asset Manager: Stick to larger corporate banks for the next 1 year

Sunil Singhania of Abbakkus Asset Manager: Stick to larger corporate banks for the next 1 year

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Overdrive: In conversation with 2019 F3 Championship's second runner up Jehan Daruvala

Overdrive: In conversation with 2019 F3 Championship's second runner up Jehan Daruvala

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV