  Isauli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Isauli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Isauli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Isauli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

IST (Published)
Isauli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of the Isauli constituency of Uttar Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates and vote margin news.

Isauli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Isauli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Isauli is an assembly constituency in the Sultanpur district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.
The Isauli legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Isauli was won by Abrar Ahmad of the SP. He defeated BJP's Om Prakash Pandey 'Bajrangee'.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Abrar Ahmad.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Abrar Ahmad garnered 51,583 votes, securing 26.94 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4,241 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.21 percent.
