Is Navjot Singh Sidhu 'cozying up' to AAP? Congress MLA's tweet raises eyebrows

Even as the Congress leadership team is working out a truce formula for the Punjab unit, the tweet by party Navjot Singh Sindhu has raised eyebrows. The tweet hints at Sidhu cozying up to Aam Aadmi Party ahead of state polls scheduled for early next year.

Sidhu tweeted, "Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present “Punjab Model”. It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab."

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, attacking him on issues like the alleged delay in the completion of a probe into the 2015 desecration of Sikh texts and the subsequent police firing on protesters.

Singh was in Delhi twice last month to meet the three-member panel headed by senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge. The panel had given a set of suggestions to the party chief after talking to a cross-section of leaders from the state.

Later, Rahul Gandhi separately met several leaders from the state, including MLAs, MPs and former party chiefs, to assess the situation.

