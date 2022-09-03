    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics News

    'Is it constitutional?' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on JD(U)'s Manipur setback

    'Is it constitutional?' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on JD(U)'s Manipur setback

    'Is it constitutional?' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on JD(U)'s Manipur setback
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Talking to reporters at the party office, where a two-day national conclave is underway, Nitish Kumar questioned the propriety and constitutionality of the alleged poaching by his former ally.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed outrage over MLAs of his JD(U) in Manipur jumping ship to join the BJP. Talking to reporters at the party office here, where a two-day national conclave is underway, Kumar questioned the propriety and constitutionality of the alleged poaching by his former ally.
    He said the party’s Manipur MLAs had confirmed their presence at the meeting, and had earlier backed JD(U)’s decision to quit the NDA.
    "When we were in NDA, they (BJP) gave our MLAs nothing. Now they have been won over," said Kumar, in what appeared to be a reference to horse trading.
    Also read:
    Congress will embark on a journey to ‘unite India’, but what about growing internal divisions?
    "Is it proper? Is it constitutional? Is it in line with established norms? They are doing so everywhere. Hence all parties must unite in 2024 for a positive mandate," said the JD(U) leader who is being pitched for a ”national” role by his party.
    Asked about reports that he will be visiting Delhi in the next few days to meet top leaders and explore the prospects of opposition unity, Kumar replied in the affirmative but did not divulge details.
    Five JD(U) MLAs joined the ruling BJP in Manipur on Friday. The JD(U) had won six of the 38 constituencies it had contested in the assembly elections held in March.
    Also read: In an election year, West Bengal topped in fake news cases on social media

    Tags

    Bihar CM Nitish KumarJD(U)ManipurNDA

    Previous Article

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Super 4 match: KL Rahul, Avesh Khan in focus as arch-rivals lock horns for a second time

    Next Article

    Uday Kotak tweets 'reality check' as India overtakes UK to become 5th largest economy

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng