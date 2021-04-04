  • SENSEX
Is he god or superhuman: Mamata takes swipe at Modi

Updated : April 04, 2021 02:06 PM IST

The TMC supremo alleged that Modi''s recent visit to Bangladesh led to rioting in the neighbouring country.
Banerjee claimed that Amit Shah was instructing the Election Commission to transfer police officers in the state.
TMC boss, without naming the Indian Secular Front or its founder Abbas Siddiqui,said the BJP is giving money "to a person" to eat into minority votes.
Published : April 04, 2021 02:06 PM IST

