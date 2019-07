'Is Bihar Governor a puppet?', asks civil service exam paper

A question in a paper of the ongoing main examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has sparked off a controversy after it sought to know from the civil service aspirants if the state Governor was "merely a puppet".

The second question in the first part of the General Studies Paper II, held on Sunday, asked aspirants to "critically examine the role of the Governor in state politics, particularly in the context of Bihar. Is he merely a puppet?"

According to aspirants, the paper had many such questions, based on opinions and perceptions.

As the question created controversy, the BPSC's Examination Controller Amarendra Kumar contended that such questions had been asked earlier too.

He also said that the BPSC members or its senior officials had no idea of what questions were to be in the paper, but said those had set the question paper would be asked to explain.