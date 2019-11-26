Irrigation scam case against Ajit Pawar closed in 48 hours after swearing-in as deputy CM, say reports

Two days after Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, the anti-corruption bureau has closed on Monday probes against Pawar in the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation scam case, according to several media reports.

The ACB has shut the investigations into at least nine cases in which Ajit Pawar was allegedly involved, though it is not clear if he was directly named.

Following the criticism over the move, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has issued a statement. DG Paramvir Singh said that they had recommended this closure almost three months ago and that there was no role of Ajit Pawar in the 9 cases that have been closed.

Singh said today that "none of these cases closed today pertain to DCM (Deputy Chief Minister) Ajit Pawar", reported IANS.

The ACB said it is investigating 2,654 tenders in 45 projects under the VIDC - then headed by Ajit Pawar -- as per two public interest litigations filed in the Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) in 2012. So far the open probe has been completed in 212 tenders and First Information Report (FIRs) filed in 24 cases and chargesheets in five cases.

Open enquiry has been shut in 45 tenders as no offence was found, and departmental enquiries have been recommended in 28 matters for administrative lapses, said the ACB.



According to highly placed sources in Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), in the list of cases being circulated on social media, none of the cases belong to alleged irrigation corruption case against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar. pic.twitter.com/HVlttfhSmM

— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

ANI also reports that accorrding to its Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau sources, the cases that were closed today were conditional, cases could reopen if more information comes to light or courts order further inquiry.