Iraqi PM says US killing of Iranian commander will 'light the fuse' of war
Updated : January 03, 2020 04:03 PM IST
United States killed Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East
Abdul Mahdi, whose government has the backing of Iran, said in a statement the U.S. air strike was "a dangerous escalation'
