Politics
Iranian minister says tension with US won't impact India ties
Updated : January 05, 2020 08:11 PM IST
Dr Mohsin Jawadi, deputy minister for culture and guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, told IANS at the sidelines of a conference on 'book export markets' in New Delhi that India-Iran relations are independent of the ongoing crisis Iran is facing back home.
Speaking at the conference CEO Speak 2020 organized by FICCI jointly with New Delhi World Book Fair, Jawadi emphasized the need for India and Iran to strengthen ties through books and culture.
