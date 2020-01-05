#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Iranian minister says tension with US won't impact India ties

Updated : January 05, 2020 08:11 PM IST

Dr Mohsin Jawadi, deputy minister for culture and guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, told IANS at the sidelines of a conference on 'book export markets' in New Delhi that India-Iran relations are independent of the ongoing crisis Iran is facing back home.
Speaking at the conference CEO Speak 2020 organized by FICCI jointly with New Delhi World Book Fair, Jawadi emphasized the need for India and Iran to strengthen ties through books and culture.
Iranian minister says tension with US won't impact India ties
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV