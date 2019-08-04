#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

Iran seizes another tanker in Persian Gulf

Updated : August 04, 2019 06:22 PM IST

State TV and the semi-official Fars news agency reported that seven crew members were detained when the ship was seized late Wednesday carrying 700,000 litres (185,000 gallons) of "smuggled fuel" from Iran.
The news agency reported the ship was seized near Farsi Island, where a Revolutionary Guard naval base is located.
Iran seizes another tanker in Persian Gulf
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bandhan Bank opens its 1,000th branch in Kolkata

Bandhan Bank opens its 1,000th branch in Kolkata

SBI's Rajnish Kumar: Expect net interest margin to touch 3.1% by the end of this year

SBI's Rajnish Kumar: Expect net interest margin to touch 3.1% by the end of this year

Thailand looking to India for 1.8 lakh IT workers, says envoy

Thailand looking to India for 1.8 lakh IT workers, says envoy

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV