#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Politics
Business
Powered by:

Iran says its seizure of British ship a 'reciprocal' move

Updated : July 21, 2019 12:16 PM IST

The seizure prompted condemnation from the UK and its European allies as they continue to call for a de-escalation of tensions in the critical waterway.
The free flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is of international importance because one-fifth of all global crude exports pass through the waterway from Mideast exporters to countries around the world.
Iran says its seizure of British ship a 'reciprocal' move
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

RIL Q1 net profit rises 6.8% YoY to Rs 10,104 crore, beats estimates

RIL Q1 net profit rises 6.8% YoY to Rs 10,104 crore, beats estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV