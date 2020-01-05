Politics
Iran army chief says US lacks courage for military confrontation
Updated : January 05, 2020 04:33 PM IST
Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacks Americans or US assets after a drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
