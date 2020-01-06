#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Iran abandons nuclear limits after US killing of top general Qassem Soleimani

Updated : January 06, 2020 08:26 AM IST

"The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces any limitations in operations," a state TV broadcaster said.
The leaders of Germany, France and Britain issued a joint statement on Sunday calling on Iran to abide by the terms of the nuclear deal and refrain from conducting or supporting further “violent acts.”
In yet another sign of rising tensions and threats of retaliation over the deadly airstrike, the US-led military coalition in Iraq said it is putting the battle against IS on hold to focus on protecting its own troops and bases.
