Iowa Democrats begin caucus meetings, kicking off search for Trump election challenger

Updated : February 04, 2020 08:16 AM IST

Mostly white, rural Iowa is the first test in the state-by-state battle to pick a Democratic nominee to face Trump in the November 3 election.
After more than a year of campaigning and more than $800 million in spending, the results in Iowa could begin to provide answers for a party desperately trying to figure out how to beat the businessman-turned-president.
Sanders, who finished in a virtual dead heat with Hillary Clinton in Iowa during his first presidential run in 2016, surged recently in many Iowa opinion polls to move just ahead of Biden.
