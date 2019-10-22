Legal
INX Media corruption case: Supreme Court grants bail to P Chidambaram
Updated : October 22, 2019 12:48 PM IST
This SC order is unlikely to affect the status quo for Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The SC, acting on a request by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, has clarified that the grant of bail in the CBI case will not have a bearing on any pending case or investigation.
