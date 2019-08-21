INX Media case timeline: From CBI filing an FIR in 2017 to Delhi High Court refusing P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram is facing imminent arrest in the INX Media case after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. The court has also declined interim protection from arrest to the former finance minister in the corruption and money laundering cases.

Chidambaramâ€™s role has come under the scanner of various investigating agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

It was during his tenure as finance minister in the first term of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2009 and 2014 that clearances from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) were given to the two ventures.

The ED contended that the companies in which money was transferred were directly or indirectly controlled by Chidambaram's son, Karti, and they have a reason to believe that the FIPB approval was granted to INX Media on his son's intervention.

The Delhi High Court on July 25, 2018 granted interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram in both the cases and it was subsequently extended.

Here is a timeline of events in the INX Media corruption and money laundering cases:

May 15, 2017: CBI registers first information report (FIR) in INX Media case alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance to the group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

2018: ED lodges a money laundering case in this regard. CBI summons Chidambaram for questioning.

May 30, 2018: Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the CBI corruption charge.

July 23, 2018: He moves Delhi HC for anticipatory bail in the money laundering case of ED.

July 25, 2018: High court grants him interim protection from arrest in both cases.

January 25, 2019: HC reserves its judgement on his anticipatory bail in both cases.

August 20, 2019: HC dismisses the anticipatory bail pleas. It also declines Chidambaram's request to stay the order for three days to enable him to move an appeal in the Supreme Court.