Politics
INX Media case: No relief for Chidambaram if trial court rejects bail plea
Updated : September 02, 2019 04:07 PM IST
Former finance minister P Chidambaram may stay in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for another three days if the trial court on Monday rejects his bail plea in the INX Media case.
Chidambaram has spent 11 days in CBI custody since his arrest on August 21.
Chidambaram's lawyers made fervent pleas in the Supreme Court on Monday urging it not pass an adverse order, which may send him to Tihar jail.
