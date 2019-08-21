INX Media case: Modi government using CBI, ED to target P Chidambaram, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Modi government of using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and "sections of a spineless media" to character assassinate P Chidambaram.

His remarks came as the CBI and the ED visited Chidambaram's residence four times following the Delhi High Court's rejection of his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case. However, there's no trace of him.

The Delhi High Court passed the order on Tuesday.

"Modi's government is using the ED, CBI and sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Chidambaram. I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power," Gandhi tweeted.

A four-member CBI and ED team visited Chidambaram's residence twice on Wednesday and asked his staff about his whereabouts.

Also read: Priyanka comes in support of Chidambaram, says the leader being 'shamefully hunted down'

A CBI team on Tuesday night pasted a notice on Chidambaram's residence asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours".

Chidambaram's lawyers have taken the issue to the Supreme Court.

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as finance minister.