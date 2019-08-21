Legal
INX Media case: Modi government using CBI, ED to target P Chidambaram, says Rahul Gandhi
Updated : August 21, 2019 03:47 PM IST
Gandhi's remarks came as the CBI and the ED visited Chidambaram's residence four times following the Delhi High Court's rejection of his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case
A four-member CBI and ED team visited Chidambaram's residence twice on Wednesday and asked his staff about his whereabouts.Â
