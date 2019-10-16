TOP NEWS »

INX Media case: ED team arrests P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail after questioning

Updated : October 16, 2019 11:23 AM IST

The CBI court had on Tuesday allowed the ED to question Chidambaram in the case.
Chidambaram has been in judicial custody since August 21 in relation to the INX Media case.
INX Media case: ED team arrests P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail after questioning
