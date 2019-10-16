INX Media case: ED team arrests P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail after questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have arrested former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram after questioning him for over two hours on Wednesday at the Tihar jail in relation to the INX Media case.

The ED officials on Wednesday arrived at the Tihar jail in New Delhi to question the senior Congress leader. Chidambaram's wife Nalini and son Karti Chidambaram were also present inside the jail.

Chidambaram has been in judicial custody since August 21, when he was arrested for his involvement in the alleged irregularities in granting of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media during his term as Finance minister.

The CBI court had on Tuesday allowed the ED to question Chidambaram in the case.

The court also turned down an application filed by Chidambaram challenging a court order by which it issued a production warrant against him.