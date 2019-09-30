Politics
INX media case: Delhi high court refuses bail to P Chidambaram
Updated : September 30, 2019 03:58 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed the bail plea by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested the former Union minister on August 21 after his anticipatory bail plea in the case was rejected by the high court.
