INX case: Priyanka comes in support of Chidambaram, says the leader being 'shamefully hunted down'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday came in support of party leader P Chidambaram and slammed the centre over the action of probe agencies against the former finance minister.

"He is being hunted down as he speaks the truth which is inconvenient to cowards," she tweeted, adding that the party stands by him.

Her comments came after the Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, refused to grant Chidambaram any protection from arrest in the INX media case.

A team of CBI officers landed at Chidambaram's posh Jor Bagh residence after the high court ruling to locate him but left as it could not find the leader.

"An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are," she added.