Investors can buy farmland in 30 days in Karnataka soon, says CM Yediyurappa
Updated : January 26, 2020 10:03 AM IST
To improve the ease of doing business in the southern state, the 60-day limit for land acquisition will be reduced to 30 days after the Act is amended by the Assembly.
State industries minister Jagadish Shettar said of the 30,000-acre land bank earmarked for industrial development across the state, about 12,000 acres was ready for allotment to investors.
