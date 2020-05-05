  • SENSEX
Internal US document projects 3,000 deaths daily by June 1

Updated : May 05, 2020 03:11 PM IST

The country's economy has come to a standstill and over 30 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits.
More than a dozen US states eased COVID-19 restrictions and another over a dozen have announced their plans to do so in the coming days.
