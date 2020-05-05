Politics Internal US document projects 3,000 deaths daily by June 1 Updated : May 05, 2020 03:11 PM IST The country's economy has come to a standstill and over 30 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits. More than a dozen US states eased COVID-19 restrictions and another over a dozen have announced their plans to do so in the coming days. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365