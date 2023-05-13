Interesting facts about Karnataka poll results

The Karnataka poll results are set to be announced on Saturday, May 13. Going by the poll results at noon, Congress seems to plant victory with 123 seats. Out of the total 224 seats, Congress has surpassed the halfway mark, while BJP is second in order with 71 seats, followed by JD(S) with 24 seats.

Karnataka election result Live: Counting of votes for all 224 constituencies begins. Congress leads, BJP trails congress crosses halfway mark

At noon, from the Kanakapura assembly constituency, Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads, while in Varuna assembly constituency, Siddaramaiah leads. In the Channapatna Assembly Constituency, HD Kumaraswamy of JDS leads. Furthermore, Shiggaon Constituency is closely observed as BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai wins for the fourth consecutive time.

In the previously held elections in 2018, BJP had set victory in the state with 104 seats, Congress with 80 seats and JD(S) with 37 seats. In the outgoing Assembly, BJP is the ruling party with 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress 69 and JD(S) with 29.