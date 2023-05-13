English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsInteresting facts about Karnataka poll results

Interesting facts about Karnataka poll results

Interesting facts about Karnataka poll results
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 12:46:33 PM IST (Published)

The Karnataka poll results are set to be announced on Saturday, May 13. Going by the poll results at noon, Congress seems to plant victory with 123 seats. Out of the total 224 seats, Congress has surpassed the halfway mark, while BJP is second in order with 71 seats, followed by JD(S) with 24 seats.

Also read: Karnataka election winner list 2023
karnataka election result, karnataka election result 2023, karnataka election result 2023 live, karnataka election results 2023 live updates, karnataka election results map, result of karnataka assembly election, karnataka election result time, karnataka assembly election result, karnataka assembly election, BJP, Congress, JDS Karnataka election result Live: Counting of votes for all 224 constituencies begins. Congress leads, BJP trails congress crosses halfway mark
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X