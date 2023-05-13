Interesting facts about Karnataka poll results

The Karnataka poll results are set to be announced on Saturday, May 13. Going by the poll results at noon, Congress seems to plant victory with 123 seats. Out of the total 224 seats, Congress has surpassed the halfway mark, while BJP is second in order with 71 seats, followed by JD(S) with 24 seats.

