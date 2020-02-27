  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower as pandemic fears grow
Asian stocks extend losses as coronavirus fears grow
Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
Home Politics
Politics

Intelligence Bureau staffer found dead in Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area

Updated : February 27, 2020 07:55 AM IST

Ankit Sharma, 26, had been missing since Tuesday and might have been killed in stone pelting, officials said.
On Tuesday evening, mobs roamed Chand Bagh and other areas, pelting stones and setting the property on fire.
The family alleged that the local councilor and his associates were behind the killing of Ankit. However, there was no immediate reaction from the AAP on the allegation.
Intelligence Bureau staffer found dead in Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area

You May Also Like

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

SBI conducts mega e-auction of 1,000 properties across the country

SBI conducts mega e-auction of 1,000 properties across the country

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025, says report

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement