Politics Intelligence Bureau staffer found dead in Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area Updated : February 27, 2020 07:55 AM IST Ankit Sharma, 26, had been missing since Tuesday and might have been killed in stone pelting, officials said. On Tuesday evening, mobs roamed Chand Bagh and other areas, pelting stones and setting the property on fire. The family alleged that the local councilor and his associates were behind the killing of Ankit. However, there was no immediate reaction from the AAP on the allegation.