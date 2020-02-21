#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Inside Donald Trump's stay at Delhi's ITC Maurya: Tandoori delights, Diet Coke and Cherry Vanilla ice-cream

Updated : February 21, 2020 11:21 PM IST

At present, ITC Maurya is the only hotel in India that offers indoor air quality at par with WHO standards.
Other dignitaries who have previously stayed here include the Dalai Lama, Bill Clinton, George Bush, Tony Blair, Vladimir Putin, King Abdullah and the Sultan of Brunei.
The US First Couple will be provided with their own private chef and he can prepare any kind of cuisine or food they want in a jiffy.
