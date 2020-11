Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20th next year. The President-elect hails from Pennsylvania, making him the only third political leader from the state to enter the Oval Office.

It is interesting to note that just four states in the US—Virginia, New York, Ohio and Massachusetts—share the distinction of giving over half of the 45 US Presidents the country has seen so far. Among these four, Virginia has been home to maximum eight presidents, while Ohio is a close second with seven presidents, according to data sourced from Statista. New York and Massachusetts have returned five and four Presidents, respectively, it added.

Yet another noteworthy trend is that so far only 21 states (not even 50% of the total states) have produced US Presidents in the country’s democratic history of over two centuries. Not just that, key battleground states like Florida and Michigan are yet to produce a President.

Presidents hailing from Virginia are George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor and Woodrow Wilson.

Ulysses S Grant, Rutherford B Hayes, James A Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft and Warren G Harding hailed from Ohio.

On the other hand, New York was home to Martin Van Buren, Millard Fillmore, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D Roosevelt and Donald Trump.