Infographic | Ahead of assembly election results, key election terms to know

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Assembly Elections results trivia: The countdown has begun for the Counting of votes polled in the crucial five states assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur elections that will take place on Thursday. If exit polls are to be believed, BJP is set to return to power for the second consecutive term with the Samajwadi Party as the main challenger. Punjab could see an AAP government for the first time, with voters rejecting both traditional parties the Shiromani Akali Dal alliance and the Congress Party. Uttarakhand and Manipur is where the traditional rivals BJP and Congress will slug it out, while the two will likely have a close contest in Goa, as per the exit poll survey results. Here are some key terms and aspects related to the elections.

Can a candidate lose a security deposit? If a candidate fails to get one-sixth of the total valid votes cast in that constituency then the security deposit is seized by the Election Commission of India.
MP vs MLA: What's the difference?
What are reserved constituencies? Reserved constituencies are constituencies in which seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Tribes based on the size of their population
What is a legislative assembly?
What is an election deposit? It is the sum of money that every candidate contesting a Parliamentary or Assembly election is required to deposit with the Election Commission. This amount is called a security deposit.
What is the new poll expenditure limit? The Election Commission recently hiked it; check fresh ceilings
Which state has the largest assembly? Uttar Pradesh has more assembly constituencies than four of the remaining five states set to vote in the upcoming assembly elections
Who bears the cost of assembly elections?
ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

