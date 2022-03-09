Mini

Assembly Elections results trivia: The countdown has begun for the Counting of votes polled in the crucial five states assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur elections that will take place on Thursday. If exit polls are to be believed, BJP is set to return to power for the second consecutive term with the Samajwadi Party as the main challenger. Punjab could see an AAP government for the first time, with voters rejecting both traditional parties the Shiromani Akali Dal alliance and the Congress Party. Uttarakhand and Manipur is where the traditional rivals BJP and Congress will slug it out, while the two will likely have a close contest in Goa, as per the exit poll survey results. Here are some key terms and aspects related to the elections.