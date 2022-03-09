[caption id="attachment_12766552" align="alignnone" width="1389"] Can a candidate lose a security deposit? If a candidate fails to get one-sixth of the total valid votes cast in that constituency then the security deposit is seized by the Election Commission of India.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12766562" align="alignnone" width="1389"] MP vs MLA: What's the difference?[/caption][caption id="attachment_12766572" align="alignnone" width="1389"] What are reserved constituencies? Reserved constituencies are constituencies in which seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Tribes based on the size of their population[/caption][caption id="attachment_12766592" align="alignnone" width="1389"] What is a legislative assembly?[/caption][caption id="attachment_12766602" align="alignnone" width="1389"] What is an election deposit? It is the sum of money that every candidate contesting a Parliamentary or Assembly election is required to deposit with the Election Commission. This amount is called a security deposit.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12766612" align="alignnone" width="1389"] What is the new poll expenditure limit? The Election Commission recently hiked it; check fresh ceilings[/caption][caption id="attachment_12766622" align="alignnone" width="1389"] Which state has the largest assembly? Uttar Pradesh has more assembly constituencies than four of the remaining five states set to vote in the upcoming assembly elections[/caption][caption id="attachment_12766632" align="alignnone" width="1389"] Who bears the cost of assembly elections?[/caption]