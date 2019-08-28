Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Indonesia to move capital from sinking Jakarta to Borneo

Updated : August 28, 2019 11:16 AM IST

President Joko Widodo said Monday intense studies over the past three years had resulted in the choice of the location on the eastern side of Borneo island.
The new capital city, which has not yet been named, will be in the middle of the vast archipelago nation and already has relatively complete infrastructure because it is near the cities of Balikpapan and Samarinda, Widodo said.
In an interview with The Associated Press last month, Widodo said he wants to separate the center of government from the country's business and economic center in Jakarta.
