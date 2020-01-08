#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Indonesia president visits islands also claimed by China

Updated : January 08, 2020 06:54 PM IST

The visit came a week after China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang in a news briefing in Beijing insisted that Chinese fishermen are free to conduct activities in their traditional fishing ground, which partly overlaps with Indonesia's exclusive economic zone.
Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, has taken a tough stance against illegal fishing since Widodo took office in 2014.
Indonesia president visits islands also claimed by China
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Rupee opens weaker at 72.02/$1 as tensions in Middle East escalate

Rupee opens weaker at 72.02/$1 as tensions in Middle East escalate

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV