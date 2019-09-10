Business
Indo-Pak tensions 'less heated' now than 2 weeks ago, says Donald Trump
Updated : September 10, 2019 09:27 AM IST
The comments by Trump were his first and comes two weeks since his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on August 26.
During a meeting with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in July, Trump had offered to mediate between the two countries on the issue of Kashmir.
