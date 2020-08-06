Politics India's strategic partnership with US will be central to times ahead: says Ambassador Sandhu Updated : August 06, 2020 10:05 AM IST In an op-ed in Newsweek magazine, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu wrote on Wednesday that India's natural partnership with the US will be a source of strength. The India-US collaboration in health is only one example of the range and depth of the partnership, the ambassador said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply