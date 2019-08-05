Business
India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status violates UN resolution, says Pakistan’s foreign minister
Updated : August 05, 2019 02:32 PM IST
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a Pakistani TV station Monday from Saudi Arabia, where he’s on a pilgrimage to Mecca, that Pakistan would step up diplomatic efforts to prevent the revocation made by presidential order from coming into effect.
