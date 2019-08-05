India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status violates UN resolution, says Pakistan’s foreign minister

Pakistan’s foreign minister has rejected India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special constitutional status, saying the move violates a UN resolution.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a Pakistani TV station Monday from Saudi Arabia, where he’s on a pilgrimage to Mecca, that Pakistan would step up diplomatic efforts to prevent the revocation made by presidential order from coming into effect.

The order scraps an Indian constitutional provision that forbids Indians from outside the region from buying land in the territory.

Two of the three wars India and Pakistan have fought since their independence from British rule were over Kashmir.