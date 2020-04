India's new norms for foreign direct investment from specific countries violate the WTO's principle of non-discrimination and are against the general trend of free trade, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Monday.

The official said the new policy introducing "additional barriers" was also against the consensus arrived at the G20 grouping to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory and transparent environment for investment.

Last week, India made grant of prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share land border with India to curb "opportunistic takeovers" of domestic firms following the coronavirus pandemic.

"The additional barriers set by Indian side for investors from specific countries violate WTO's principle of non-discrimination, and go against the general trend of liberalisation and facilitation of trade and investment," Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement.

The Indian government decision comes days after reports that China's central bank People's Bank of China now owns a 1.01 percent stake in housing finance major Housing Development Corporation Limited. The figure is reflected in the latest quarterly shareholding pattern of the company disclosed to the stock exchanges.

HDFC CEO Keki Mistry told CNBC-TV18 that the PBOC is an existing shareholder and had owned 0.8 percent in the company earlier. The disclosure has been made now since the stake has hit the 1 percent regulatory threshold. The 1.01 percent stake translates into 1.75 crore shares.