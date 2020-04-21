  • SENSEX
India's migrant workers fall through cracks in coronavirus lockdown

Updated : April 21, 2020 03:21 PM IST

For decades, villages across India have been emptying out. To many people, the decision is one of simple arithmetic: to earn $6 per day instead of $3 back home.
Around $30 billion flows from urban to rural areas in India each year, according to government and academic estimates.
For many of India's estimated 140 million migrant laborers, the epidemic is much more than a threat to their health – it endangers their very economic survival.
