India's economy is strong, there's no panic, says Prakash Javadekar

Updated : September 08, 2019 05:31 PM IST

Dispelling all doubts about the slowdown in economy, Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday explained it was only a 'cyclical process' and the fundamentals of the economy continues to remain 'strong'.
India received more foreign direct investment (FDI) than China in 2018, the minister said to prove his point.Â 
Dubbing the current economic condition a 'patch', Javadekar said the slowdown will not hurt India's progress rate.
India's economy is strong, there's no panic, says Prakash Javadekar
India extends $1 million aid to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

