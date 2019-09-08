Politics
India's economy is strong, there's no panic, says Prakash Javadekar
Updated : September 08, 2019 05:31 PM IST
Dispelling all doubts about the slowdown in economy, Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday explained it was only a 'cyclical process' and the fundamentals of the economy continues to remain 'strong'.
India received more foreign direct investment (FDI) than China in 2018, the minister said to prove his point.Â
Dubbing the current economic condition a 'patch', Javadekar said the slowdown will not hurt India's progress rate.
