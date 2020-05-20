  • SENSEX
'Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese, Italian': Nepal PM fires fresh salvo amid border dispute

Updated : May 20, 2020 03:07 PM IST

Oli has alleged that Indians carrying the virus are entering the Himalayan state through illegal channels and spreading the virus in the country.
Oli’s charge comes hot on the heels of escalating border dispute between the two countries after India inaugurated a road in the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh area, which is part of the Indian territory.
However, Nepal contends that Lipulekh belongs to it based on the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli it entered with the British colonial rulers. Further, Nepal also claims Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, where Indian soldiers are deployed since its 1962 war with China.
