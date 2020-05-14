  • SENSEX
Railways cancels all tickets booked for regular trains till June 30; Shramik, special trains to continue

Updated : May 14, 2020 11:30 AM IST

As per the latest order, Railways has cancelled old bookings for the trains which were scheduled until June 30.
Railways had suspended regular passenger train services since March 23 due to the countrywide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
