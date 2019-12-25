Politics
Indian-origin Rishi Sunak tipped to run 'economic super-ministry' in Boris Johnson's cabinet
Updated : December 25, 2019 10:51 AM IST
Sunak, the Conservatives' Chief Secretary to the Treasury, is in line for promotion to a full cabinet portfolio in the reshuffle, according to a report.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to create an enlarged business ministry which would absorb the international trade department, the report added.
