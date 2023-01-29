Indian Newspaper Day is celebrated on January 29 every year to commemorate the birth of the first Indian Newspaper, “Hicky's Bengal Gazette”. The newspaper was known for unbiased news and opinions during the British Raj. It strongly criticised the administration of Governor General Warren Hastings,
Indian Newspaper Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth of the first Indian newspaper. India and Asia’s first printed newspaper was the English weekly ‘Hicky’s Bengal Gazette’. It was started by an Irishman on January 29, 1780. This day aims at promoting newspapers and encouraging people to pick up the newspaper and read it every day.
History and Significance
The Hicky's Bengal Gazette was known for unbiased news and opinions during the British Raj. It strongly criticised the administration of Governor General Warren Hastings, and it was important for its provocative journalism and fight for free expression in India.
The weekly was a major step towards bringing the common man closer to the administration and the people in power.
Here are some interesting facts about Indian newspapers