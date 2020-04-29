Politics Indian Navy, IAF get ready to evacuate stranded citizens from Gulf nations Updated : April 29, 2020 02:20 PM IST Navy and Air Force were briefed to get their machines ready in order to bring back the Indian citizens from the Gulf countries. INS Jalashwa, an amphibious assault ship, and two Magar class tank-landing ships are being readied for the evacuation purposes. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365