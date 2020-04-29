  • SENSEX
Indian Navy, IAF get ready to evacuate stranded citizens from Gulf nations

Updated : April 29, 2020 02:20 PM IST

Navy and Air Force were briefed to get their machines ready in order to bring back the Indian citizens from the Gulf countries.
INS Jalashwa, an amphibious assault ship, and two Magar class tank-landing ships are being readied for the evacuation purposes.
