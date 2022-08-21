Congress says it will stick to schedule as countdown to elect new chief begins

Mini
Sections in the Congress party have not ruled out delay in the internal poll process, considering the reluctance of Rahul Gandhi in contesting for the top post, a lack of a ’Plan B’ and the current focus on organising ’Bharat Jodo Yatra’ next month.
Meeting of state-level coordinators, presided by Shri @digvijaya_28, Shri @kcvenugopalmp and Shri @Jairam_Ramesh, was held today to discuss the plan for Bharat Jodo Yatra, which begins on 7th September 2022 from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir, covering a distance of 3500km. pic.twitter.com/K5RiRpmkDM— Congress (@INCIndia) August 21, 2022