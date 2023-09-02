CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsIndian govt issues formal notification for committee on One Nation, One Election

Indian govt issues formal notification for committee on One Nation, One Election

The high level committee has been appointed to examine the possibility and make recommendations for One nation, One election – simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, states, municipalities and panchayats.

Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  Sept 2, 2023 9:55:31 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Indian govt issues formal notification for committee on One Nation, One Election
The central government has issued a formal notification for the high level committee on One nation, One election that would be headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The committee would also include Union Home minister Amit Shah, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad amongst others.
This high level committee has been appointed to examine the possibility and make recommendations for One nation, One election – simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, states, municipalities and panchayats. This committee is said to start working immediately and shall submit its report at the earliest. The time frame to make recommendations has not been specified in the formal notification.
There will likely be no Question Hour, Zero Hour and no private member business in the five-day special session of the Parliament, as per sources to ANI.
Senior advocate Harish Salve, former Chairman of fifteenth Finance Commission NK Singh, former Secretary General of Lok Sabha Subhash C Kashyap and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari are the other members of the high level committee. While law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will be a special invitee in the committee.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Recommended Articles

View All
Karnataka govt to present ground realities to Cauvery authorities before heading to SC, says Shivakumar

Karnataka govt to present ground realities to Cauvery authorities before heading to SC, says Shivakumar

Sept 2, 2023 IST5 Min Read

‘Its difficult but not impossible,’ former EC official on implementation of 'One Nation, One Election'

‘Its difficult but not impossible,’ former EC official on implementation of 'One Nation, One Election'

Sept 1, 2023 IST3 Min Read

INDIA alliance passes resolution ahead of Lok Sabha polls: What it said on committee members and seat sharing

INDIA alliance passes resolution ahead of Lok Sabha polls: What it said on committee members and seat sharing

Sept 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X