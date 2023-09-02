Indian govt issues formal notification for committee on One Nation, One Election

1 Min Read
The central government has issued a formal notification for the high level committee on One nation, One election that would be headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.
The committee would also include Union Home minister Amit Shah, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad amongst others.
This high level committee has been appointed to examine the possibility and make recommendations for One nation, One election – simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, states, municipalities and panchayats. This committee is said to start working immediately and shall submit its report at the earliest. The time frame to make recommendations has not been specified in the formal notification.
There will likely be no Question Hour, Zero Hour and no private member business in the five-day special session of the Parliament, as per sources to ANI.
Senior advocate Harish Salve, former Chairman of fifteenth Finance Commission NK Singh, former Secretary General of Lok Sabha Subhash C Kashyap and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari are the other members of the high level committee. While law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will be a special invitee in the committee.
