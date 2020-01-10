Finance
Indian government to seek central bank dividend lifeline amid revenue shortfall
Updated : January 10, 2020 05:15 PM IST
If agreed, it would mark the third straight year in which the RBI has agreed to give the government an interim dividend.
India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the annual budget for the next fiscal year on Feb 1.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more