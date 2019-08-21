Indian forces kill Pakistan commando, who captured Abhinandan Varthaman

A Pakistani commando who was behind the capture of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman when his IAF jet crashed in Pakistani territory in February this year, and had reportedly tortured the IAF pilot, has been killed in firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

According to reports, Ahmed Khan, a subedar with the Pakistan Army's Special Service Group, was killed by the Indian Army in Nakyal sector of the LoC on August 17 when he was trying to facilitate more infiltrators into India.

In photos released by Pakistan after Abhinandan's capture on February 27, the bearded Khan can be seen behind the IAF officer. Abhinandan was captured after his MiG 21 was shot down by Pakistani forces when he went chasing after a Pakistani jet in the aftermath of the Balakot airstrike.

It is reported that Ahmed Khan used to facilitate infiltration in the Nowshera, Sundarbani and Pallan Wala sectors. He was specially roped in by the Pakistani army to facilitate infiltration.

Sources said that Khan used to mobilize well-trained militants of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit at a forward post as part of Pakistan's plan to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir.