Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Kashmir, climate change, China and Trump
Updated : November 18, 2019 04:03 PM IST
Here are the main excerpts from the foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's interview with German news website Spiegel Online.
Whatever we do, we're not doing to counter China's influence, says foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
We are used to handling different American administrations which in the past haven't been altogether friendly towards us, the foreign minister said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more