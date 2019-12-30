Politics
Indian envoy who rented house for Rs 15 lakh a month recalled
Updated : December 30, 2019 08:24 AM IST
An Indian Foreign Service officer of 1988 batch, Renu Pall was to complete her tenure in Austria next month.
The ministry transferred Pall to headquarters on December 9 and also restrained her from exercising any administrative or financial powers of Ambassador.
Indian Ambassador to Austria, Renu Pall, who rented an apartment for herself at Rs 15 lakh per month, has been recalled by the Ministry of External Affairs for financial irregularities and misuse of government funds.
